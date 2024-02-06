BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Superstar Arts Cafe at West Worthing Baptist Church 45 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure at David Lloyd Leisure Romany Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Palm Court Pavilion at Restaurant Central Pavilion Beach House Park Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 30

    • Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at The Ridley Innovation Centre 10 Dominion Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 24

    It means that of Worthing's 225 similar establishments with ratings, 176 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.