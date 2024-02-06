Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Superstar Arts Cafe at West Worthing Baptist Church 45 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure at David Lloyd Leisure Romany Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Palm Court Pavilion at Restaurant Central Pavilion Beach House Park Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at The Ridley Innovation Centre 10 Dominion Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 24
It means that of Worthing's 225 similar establishments with ratings, 176 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.