Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Highdown at Highdown Hotel And Restaurant 31 Highdown Rise, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Poppins Cafe and restaurant at 127 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Raj Pooth Authentic Indian Cuisine at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: MAK at 1a Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Yeastie Boys Pizza Club trading at New Amsterdam at 79 High Street, Worthing; rated on May 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: