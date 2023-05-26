Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Highdown at Highdown Hotel And Restaurant 31 Highdown Rise, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Poppins Cafe and restaurant at 127 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: Raj Pooth Authentic Indian Cuisine at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: MAK at 1a Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Yeastie Boys Pizza Club trading at New Amsterdam at 79 High Street, Worthing; rated on May 19

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Eshna's Nutrition at Shop Unit 9 Coronation Buildings Brougham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18