Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Patty Guy at 21 Marine Place, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 28

    • Rated 5: Linga Longa Cafe at Cafe 164 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Marlowe's at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26

    • Rated 5: Vinyl Audio Cafe at 3 Stanford Square, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: O'Connors at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26