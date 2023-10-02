Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Patty Guy at 21 Marine Place, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Linga Longa Cafe at Cafe 164 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Worthing Peri Peri also trading as Hollywood Pizza at 60 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Marlowe's at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Vinyl Audio Cafe at 3 Stanford Square, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: O'Connors at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 26