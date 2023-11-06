Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Alchemy at 28 Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Laughing Dog Worthing at 20 - 22 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 30
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: KN PERI PERI GRILL at Shop 123 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 25