Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Alchemy at 28 Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Laughing Dog Worthing at 20 - 22 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 30

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: KN PERI PERI GRILL at Shop 123 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 25