Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Efes Town restaurant at 18 - 22 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Unit 9 1 Fulbeck Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 1 Fulbeck Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 6