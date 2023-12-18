BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Efes Town restaurant at 18 - 22 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Unit 9 1 Fulbeck Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 6

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 1 Fulbeck Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on December 6