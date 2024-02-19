Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Liming Mexican Grill at 13 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Casa Ciro at Restaurant 30 - 31 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: North Star at North Star Littlehampton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 14