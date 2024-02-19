BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Liming Mexican Grill at 13 New Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Casa Ciro at Restaurant 30 - 31 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: North Star at North Star Littlehampton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 14