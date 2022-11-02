Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago

The Golden Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Golden Lion 7 The Strand, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 31.

And Lazy Brunch Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 - 14 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 31.