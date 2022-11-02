Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Golden Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Golden Lion 7 The Strand, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 31.
And Lazy Brunch Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 - 14 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 31.