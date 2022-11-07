Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
8 hours ago

Anaz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 210 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.

And Hot Spot, a takeaway at Shop 75 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 2.