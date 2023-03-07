Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Outside Dining Room @ Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 78 Pavilion Road, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 6.

And Fortune Inn, a takeaway at 344 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 2.