Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Outside Dining Room @ Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 78 Pavilion Road, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 6.
And Fortune Inn, a takeaway at 344 Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 2.