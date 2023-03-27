Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Angels, at Ten 10 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.

And Smugglers Return, at The Smugglers Return 112 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 23.

It means that of Worthing's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.