Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Angels, at Ten 10 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.
And Smugglers Return, at The Smugglers Return 112 Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 23.
It means that of Worthing's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.