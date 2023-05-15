Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Coach And Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses Arundel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.
And No49, a takeaway at 49 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 10.