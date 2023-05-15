Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Coach And Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses Arundel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And No49, a takeaway at 49 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 10.