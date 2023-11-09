BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
The Selden Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Selden Arms 41 Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.

And Broadwater Fryer, a takeaway at 58 Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 6.