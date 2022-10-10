Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Esquires Coffee, at 25 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And Siam Thai Cuisine, at 41 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 5.
It means that of Worthing's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.