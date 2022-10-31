Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Oregano Pizzeria, at Restaurant 28 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.
And Giuseppes, at 7 - 8 Warwick Lane, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 21.
It means that of Worthing's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.