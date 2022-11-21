Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sea Lane Cafe, at Sea Lane Cafe Marine Crescent, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 18.

And Brio Ristorante, at 18 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 17.

It means that of Worthing's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.