Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Sea Lane Cafe, at Sea Lane Cafe Marine Crescent, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 18.
And Brio Ristorante, at 18 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 17.
It means that of Worthing's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.