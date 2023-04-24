Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
Thai Dish, at 6 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 20.
And Beach House Bar-Cafe, at 23 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 18.
It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.