Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Worthing restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Thai Dish, at 6 Bath Place, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 20.

And Beach House Bar-Cafe, at 23 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on April 18.

It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.