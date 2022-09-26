Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Montagues Tex Mex Restaurant at Restaurant 187 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Worthing Freemasons Hall Co. at Worthing Freemasons Hall The Charmandean Centre Forest Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 21
• Rated 5: Saints and Sinners at Ten 10 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Grill at 1 Coronation Buildings Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 7