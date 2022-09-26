Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:43 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Montagues Tex Mex Restaurant at Restaurant 187 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Worthing Freemasons Hall Co. at Worthing Freemasons Hall The Charmandean Centre Forest Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 21

    • Rated 5: Saints and Sinners at Ten 10 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 20

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Golden Grill at 1 Coronation Buildings Ham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 7