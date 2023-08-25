Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hami at 64 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Restaurant The Downlands Hotel 123 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Coast Cafe at Chalet Kiosks East And West Beach Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Worthing Fisheries at 102 George V Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 24