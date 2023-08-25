BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Hami at 64 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Restaurant The Downlands Hotel 123 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Coast Cafe at Chalet Kiosks East And West Beach Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 21

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Worthing Fisheries at 102 George V Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 24