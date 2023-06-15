Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Lahore Grill at Restaurant 66 Newland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Park View at The Park View 159 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Coffee Pod at BN14; rated on June 13