Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Lahore Grill at Restaurant 66 Newland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Park View at The Park View 159 Salvington Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on June 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Coffee Pod at BN14; rated on June 13

