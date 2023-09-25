Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cucinetta at 44 Portland Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 20
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: PET's T/A at BN14; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: The Chip Shop at 1 Boxgrove Parade, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on September 15