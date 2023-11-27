BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bosun's Cafe, at Cafe 29 West Buildings, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

And Orchid House, at 14 West Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 21.

It means that of Worthing's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 173 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.