Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bosun's Cafe, at Cafe 29 West Buildings, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Orchid House, at 14 West Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 21.
It means that of Worthing's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 173 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.