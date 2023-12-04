Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Starbucks, at 22 - 26 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.
And Picnic Cafe Bistro, at 2 Downlands Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 29.
It means that of Worthing's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.