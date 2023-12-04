BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Starbucks, at 22 - 26 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Picnic Cafe Bistro, at 2 Downlands Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 29.

It means that of Worthing's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.