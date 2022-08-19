Edit Account-Sign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:43 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Ding Tea Worthing at 96 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

    • Rated 5: Tarring Priory Bowls Club at Sports Pavilion Church Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

    • Rated 5: The Spice of Life at Worthing Hospital Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15

    • Rated 5: Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Chippingdale Cricket Club at Rotary Recreation Ground Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 10

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pizza Rebellion at Former 102-108 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15