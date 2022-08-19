Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Worthing establishments

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ding Tea Worthing at 96 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Tarring Priory Bowls Club at Sports Pavilion Church Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Spice of Life at Worthing Hospital Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Chippingdale Cricket Club at Rotary Recreation Ground Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: