Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Ding Tea Worthing at 96 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Tarring Priory Bowls Club at Sports Pavilion Church Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: The Spice of Life at Worthing Hospital Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Chippingdale Cricket Club at Rotary Recreation Ground Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Rebellion at Former 102-108 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on August 15