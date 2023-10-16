Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Worthing Soup Kitchen (WSK) Hub/Cafe at 35 - 36 New Broadway, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Cafe Roo at 5 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 11
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Barclays Bank Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on October 12