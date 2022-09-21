Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Dosa Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 136 Montague Street, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Uncle Sams, a takeaway at 2 Strand Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.