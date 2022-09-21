Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:08 am

Dosa Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 136 Montague Street, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.

And Uncle Sams, a takeaway at 2 Strand Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.