Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Cricketers, at 66 Broadwater Street West, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And The Grape Escape, at The Grape 14 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 18.