Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Cricketers, at 66 Broadwater Street West, Worthing was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And The Grape Escape, at The Grape 14 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 18.

It means that of Worthing's 88 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.