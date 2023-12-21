Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Venue5, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pavilion Bowling Club 78 Pavilion Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And Issa Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 31 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on December 20.