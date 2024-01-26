BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

T.S. Vanguard, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9a Broadwater Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.

And Jones Coffee Co., a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on January 25.