Nearly 3,600 low-emission vehicles now registered in Worthing
More drivers in Worthing are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 3,600 low-emission vehicles were registered in Worthing as of March 2023 – up from 2,556 the year before, and 608 in 2018.