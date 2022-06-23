One more death recorded in Worthing

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Worthing.
A total of 263 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 23 (Thursday) – up from 262 on Wednesday.
They were among 23,185 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,496 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 23 (Thursday) – up from 156,432 on Wednesday.