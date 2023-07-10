NationalWorldTV
Road closures: five for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

    A27, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Warren Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.