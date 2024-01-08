Road closures: five for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shandon road to Forest road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 10 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel Road, temporary traffic signals for maintenance work.

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Corner to Grove Lodge, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.