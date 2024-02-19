Road closures: five for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11.10am February 12 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions A24 junction, Lane closure for Southern Gas works.

• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warren Road, Narrow lanes and temporary traffic signals for Lawrence Baker Ltd.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 9pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road to Clapman, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions, temporary traffic signals for lighting works.