Road closures: five for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Grove Lodge, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lyons Farm to Sompting Road, Lane closure's for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A27, from 8am December 13 to 6pm December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road westbound, Ivydore Avenue to Hollyacres, Footway works only for CityFibre.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 4am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel Road to Castle Goring, lane closure for maintenance works.

