Road closures: five for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8.50am March 24 to 6pm March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hayling Rise to Mill Lane, Footway works for Southern Water.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 27 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren road, Offington Worthing, two-way temporary traffic signals for survey, Manual operation.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.