Road closures: five for Worthing drivers this week

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A27, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren road, Offington Worthing, two-way temporary traffic signals for survey, Manual operation.

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A27, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.