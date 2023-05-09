Road closures: five for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.49am April 28 to 9.50am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton Road to Findon Road, Emergency verge works for SGN.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crockhurst Hill to Offington roundabout, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patching to Offington roundabout, traffic signals for footway works.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Sompting Road to Grove Lodge, traffic signals for electrical works.