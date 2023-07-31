NationalWorldTV
Road closures: four for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Pines Ave to Lambleys Lane junction, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Havant to Beddingham, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.