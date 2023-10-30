BREAKING
Road closures: four for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching, slip road and lane closures for electrical work.

    A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham, slip road closure for electrical work.

    A27, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.