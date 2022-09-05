Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 19 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8am to 6pm on September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warren Road to Hill Barn Lane, Verge works only EE trial holes.