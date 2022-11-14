Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Castle Goring, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.