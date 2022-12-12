Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Offington, Lane closure for inspection works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8am December 13 to 6pm December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road westbound, Ivydore Avenue to Hollyacres, Footway works only for CityFibre.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 4am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel Road to Castle Goring, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 20 to 6am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Upper Brighton Rd, temporary traffic signals for Southern Water.