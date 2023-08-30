Road closures: six for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 3.43pm August 24 to 11.59pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, approach to A24 / A2031 roundabout, lane closure for emergency gas work SGN.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road, Lane closure for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.