Road closures: six for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 11.30pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout, diversion only for Network Rail.

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Grove lodge roundabout to Sompting road, traffic signals for maintenance works.