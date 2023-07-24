Road closures: three for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Roundabout to Durrington, lane closures for road linings works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Pines Ave to Lambleys Lane junction, lane closure for maintenance works.

