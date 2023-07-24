NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Road closures: three for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Roundabout to Durrington, lane closures for road linings works.

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Pines Ave to Lambleys Lane junction, lane closure for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.