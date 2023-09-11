Road closures: three for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Castle Goring to High Salvington, traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.