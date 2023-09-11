BREAKING
Road closures: three for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Castle Goring to High Salvington, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.