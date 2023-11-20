Road closures: three for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Roundabout to Grove Lodge Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.
• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.