Road closures: three for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 9am September 21 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Warren Road Worthing, Verge only works by Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Angmering to Cote Street, lane closure for maintenance works.