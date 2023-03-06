Road closures: three for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.