Road closures: two for Worthing drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.
• A27, from 8pm January 10 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel Road, temporary traffic signals for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.